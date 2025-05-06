₦13bn irregular contract allegations unfounded, malicious —Finance Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Finance has debunked recent online reports alleging irregularities in the award of contracts amounting to ₦13 billion between February and June 2024, describing the report as unfounded and malicious.

The denial was contained in a statement on Monday, May 5, 2025 by Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry, Mohammed Manga.

Earlier, an online platform suggested that the Ministry, under the leadership of Minister the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun and Permanent Secretary Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, violated procurement procedures.

Responding, the Ministry emphasised that every contract awarded during the stated period, including those under the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG), fully complied with the Public Procurement Act and all applicable laws.

The statement reads, “The Ministry wishes to unequivocally state that at no time were such contracts awarded without due process.

“These claims are not only unfounded but also malicious, aimed at not only tarnishing the reputation of the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, but also to cause distractions to the ongoing initiatives embarked upon by the Ministry in revamping the nation’s economy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration

“The Ministry further wishes to state that all contracts awarded from February to June 2024 including that of the Presidential Initiatives on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi CNG) and by extention other contracts till date were done in accordance with the Public Procurement Act and other relevant laws and regulations. Any insinuation of corruption or irregularities as claimed in the publication is baseless and without merit”.

It also recognises the role of the media in ensuring transparency, accountability, and good governance and thus, urges the media to always cross check all information before going to the press as it will not hesitate to take legal action against any individual or organization that seeks to damage its reputation through false and malicious publications.

He also cautioned the media against the dissemination of unverified information, urging responsible journalism and vowing that the Ministry will not hesitate to seek legal redress against any false and defamatory reports.

“We urge the public to disregard this publication and be rest assured that the Ministry is working diligently to implement the President’s economic reforms and improve the lives of Nigerians,” the statement concluded.

By: Babajide Okeowo

