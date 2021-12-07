﻿10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Adesina hints Buhari may withhold assent to Electoral Bill, says ‘President’s reputation intact without document’

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, hinted on Monday his principal might withhold the assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill currently on his table. Read more

2. PDP confirms expulsion of 15 members in Kebbi

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ratified the expulsion of 15 members in Kebbi State. Read more

3. IPOB violent agitations will mar South-East’s quest for presidency in 2023, Says PDP chieftain, Galadima

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Buba Galadima, said on Monday the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) would hinder the South-East chances of producing the country’s President in 2023. Read more

4. Court fixes date to rule on suit challenging Atiku’s eligibility to contest presidency

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed February 21, 2022, for judgment in a suit challenging the eligibility of the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to vie for the office of the president. Read more

5. AfDB President, Adesina, criticises labels ban on African nations over Omicron variant as ‘unfair, discriminatory’

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr Akinwumi Adesina, on Monday, accused Western countries of unfairness and discrimination. Read more

6. Equity cap crashes to N21.9tr as fear of sell-off grips Nigeria’s capital market

The Nigerian capital market remained in the bears’ territory on Monday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.3 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read more

7. Troops foil suspected IPOB members’ attack in Imo

Troops on Monday foiled an attempt by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cause mayhem in Mgbidi and Awo Mmamma communities in Oru East local government area of Imo State. Read more

8. Over 833m hectares of soil affected by salt globally —FAO

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has decried the increasing levels of soil salinisation and degradation, saying over 833 million hectares of soil were already affected by salt globally. Read more

9. Suspected pirates abduct NSCDC operative, four oil workers in Bayelsa

Suspected pirates on Monday abducted a Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) operative and four contract staff working in an oilfield in Koluama area of Bayelsa State. Read more

10. Klopp optimistic Salah will sign new Liverpool deal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is optimistic forward Mohamed Salah will sign a new contract at the club. Read more

