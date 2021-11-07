﻿ANAMBRA GUBER ELECTION: Soludo in early leads

As collation of results in the Anambra State Governorship Election continues, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo has taken an early lead.

The collation of results is ongoing at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Awka.

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has won 10 of the 11 local government areas announced so far by the collation officers.

Other top contenders in the election are Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who has won one local government so far, Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) who also has one local government area to his credit.

From the local government areas announced so far, Soludo has polled a total of 66,388 votes.

Soludo is followed by Ozigbo who has 29,815 votes, while Uba has so far won 23,587 votes, with Ubah following with 14,332 votes.

A breakdown of the results showed that in Awka South LGA, APGA polled 12,891 votes, PDP – 5,498, and APC – 2,595.

In Dunukofia LG, APGA scored 4,124 votes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 1,680 while the All Progressives Congress (APC) had 1,991.

For Anambra East LGA recorded the following result: APGA – 9,746, APC – 2,034, and PDP – 1,380.

In Oyi LG, APGA won with 6,133 votes, followed by the APC- 2,830, and PDP – 2,484, while in Ayamelum LG, the results are as followed: APGA – 3,424, PDP- 2,804, APC – 2,409.

Results from Anaocha Local Government Area showed that APGA had 6,911 votes, PDP – 5,108, and APC – 2,085.

In Idemili South LGA, APGA polled 2,312; PDP -2,016; APC –1,039 and YPP -752.

Result from Onitsha South LGA showed APC winning 2,050; APGA – 4,281; PDP – 2,253 and YPP – 271 and for Njikoka LG, it was the APC – 3,216; APGA – 8,803; PDP – 3,409 and YPP – 924.

For Nnewi North LGA, it was APC – 1,278; APGA -3,369; PDP -1,511 and YPP – 6,485

Orumba South had the following result: APC – 2,060; APGA – 4,394; PDP -1,672, and YPP – 887.

Meanwhile results from 10 more local government areas are yet to be announced.

