News
Buhari approves N13.3bn for take-off of Community Policing Initiative
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said he has approved the sum of N13.3 billion for the take-off of the Community Policing Initiative across the country.
Buhari disclosed the development at the opening of a two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat organised to assess progress made towards the achievement of the nine key priorities of his administration, in Abuja.
According to Buhari, the approval was part of the measures put in place to consolidate efforts aimed at enhancing security nationwide.
“We have also approved the sum of N13.3 billion for the take-off of the Community Policing initiative across the country, as part of measures adopted to consolidate efforts aimed at enhancing security nationwide,’’ he said.
Also, he disclosed that the Ministry of Defence has been instructed to create a modest military-industrial complex for the local production of weapons, to meet some of the demands of the country’s armed forces.
He said the establishment of the industrial complex would address Nigeria’s over-dependence on other countries for military equipment and logistics, noting that the project is being implemented under the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), a military department responsible for arms manufacturing.
‘‘As part of the efforts towards strengthening our national security, we have increased investments in arms, weapons and other necessary equipment; expanded the National Command and Control Centre to nineteen states of the Federation; and established a Nigerian Police Trust Fund, which will significantly improve funding for the Nigeria Police Force,” he added.
