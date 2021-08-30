﻿Ebonyi gov, Umahi, threatens to sack workers complying with IPOB’s “sit-at-home”

The Ebonyi State government has threatened that any civil servant who failed to report to work on Monday (today) would be sacked and not paid a salary.

Specifically, the governor of the state, David Umahi, on Sunday, August 29, frowned at those still observing the sit-at-home directive by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) even after its suspension.

Ripples Nigeria reported that IPOB had on July 30th declared a sit-at-home action in the South-East tagged “Ghost Monday”, to hold every Monday from August 9, to press home its demand for the unconditional release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing trial for alleged treason.

However, the group’s leadership after pleas from stakeholders in the region, called off the every Monday sit-at-home order, saying it would now hold any day Kanu is to appear in court.

READ ALSO: Umahi suspends another development centre coordinator in Ebonyi

But despite the suspension of the “Ghost Monday” action on August 23, some residents in Eastern states have continued to observe the directive over fears of being attacked.

Umahi, who spoke during an All Progressives Congress stakeholders meeting, in Abakaliki, the state capital, said, “Any shop that is not opened tomorrow must be taken over by the government. Our South-East is about to be destroyed, but we have to fight to stop it.

“A lot of federal agencies have placed Ebonyi State on red alert. I give you an example, the Aviation Ministry; it took me going to Abuja before they were able to come to give certain approvals for our airport.

“The other Monday, not this immediate past one, many civil servants did not go to work. We decided not to pay them, but the spirit of God prevailed and we paid them. But anybody who fails to go to work tomorrow (Monday) will cease to be a civil servant. The security agencies must take note of this.”

Join the conversation

Opinions