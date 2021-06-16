﻿INEC creates additional 56,872 polling units ahead of 2023 elections

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, disclosed that the commission has created additional 56, 872 polling units across the country.

Speaking in Abuja, he said Nigeria now has a total of 176,846 polling units from an initial 119,973, following the conversion of voting points and voting points settlement to full-fledged polling units.

Also, Yakubu disclosed that the commission removed about 749 polling units from inappropriate facilities, of which nine of them were at shrines, religious houses, royal palaces, and private property.

More details later…

By Victor Uzoho

