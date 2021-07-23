 ﻿Kano police arrest five for allegedly sodomising 20-year-old | Ripples Nigeria
﻿Kano police arrest five for allegedly sodomising 20-year-old

The Kano State Police Command on Friday arrested five men for allegedly sodomising a 20-year-old man in the state.

Speaking in a statement, the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, said those arrested were Ahmed Inuwa, 34, Nasiru Isyaku, 48, Lawan Uba, 31, Auwalu Uba, 40 and Rabiu Sharu, 33.

According to him, a woman, who resides in Mandawari quarters, in Kano, reported the matter to the police, noting that the victim was rushed to the Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Kano, where he was treated and discharged.

READ ALSO: Police rescues 11 kidnapped victims, kills bandit in Zamfara

Also, Haruna-Kiyawa said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, instructed a team of policemen to arrest the suspects.

“The team immediately swung into action and arrested all the five suspects named by the complainant, while on preliminary investigation, they all confessed to the offence,” he added.

Haruna-Kiyawa said discreet investigation was ongoing and all the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution afterwards.

