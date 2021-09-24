﻿Ondo varsity adopts rustication as punishment for indecent dressing

The management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), in Ondo State has decried the increasing rate of indecent dressing among the students of the institution, saying it has adopted rustication as punishment for any student found indecently dressed in the school.

The institution disclosed this in a circular to the students, signed by the school registrar, Olugbenga Arajulu, with reference number AD/REG/CIR/58/VOL.VI/309 and dated September 7, 2021.

According to the institution, indecent dressing in the school was becoming a standard among students on campus.

The circular read: “After thorough deliberation on the issue, the Senate, in its wisdom, decided that the penalty for indecent dressing shall henceforth be rustication for one month semester, effective from August 25, 2021.

“For clarity of purpose, indecent dressing includes but is not limited to – wearing of skimpy skirts and blouses; leaving the cleavages open by female students; and wearing of braids or dreadlocks, earrings, nose rings, tattered jeans, sagging among others by some male students.

“Any student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko who violates the above Senate decision on indecent dressing is deemed to have committed misconduct and he or she shall be sanctioned accordingly.”

