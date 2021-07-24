﻿Police arrests suspected killer of Sen Suswam’s elder brother, Terkula

The Nasarawa State Police Command on Friday said it had arrested one Saalumun Waako, an alleged member of the criminal gang responsible for the gruesome murder of Dr. Terkula Suswam, the elder brother of Senator Gabriel Suswam representing Benue North East at the 9th National Assembly.

Tbw state’s Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, confirmed Waako’s arrest while parading 68 other criminal suspects arrested by the police across the state.

It would be recalled that Dr. Terkula was gruesomely murdered by unknown gunmen on March 2, 2021, at Ayiin Village in the Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to the Commissioner, Waako was arrested after the Command received credible information that a group of dare-devil robbers/assassins had concluded plans to strike at some locations within Karu LGA and eliminate their victims in the process.

“They intended carrying out this atrocious act around Uke, Nyanya Gwandara areas and along Keffi-Abuja Express Road. Consequently, the Police Command raised a formidable team of detectives and operational personnel as a proactive step to prevent them from actualising their aim and also arrest these criminal elements,” Longe said.

He said the Command’s tactical strategy paid off on July 2, 2021, at about 1930hrs, when a vehicle conveying the syndicate, comprising seven members, was trailed and blocked at a spot along Keffi- Abuja Road.

Longe noted that the suspects, namely: Paul Aba, Fredrick James, Tersoo Zugu, Saalumun Waako A.k.A Osama, Kenneth Samuel, and Simon Achano, all males were arrested while the 7th member of the gang escaped.

“Consequently, a thorough search of the suspects’ vehicle and their criminal hide-out was conducted and the following exhibits recovered: Two Berreta Pistols, Three Volkswagen Golf cars which they admitted were bought from the proceeds of their nefarious activities and deployed for criminal activities.

“However, the preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the suspects, Saalumun Waako is a member of the criminal gang responsible for the gruesome killing of one Terkula Suswam, said to be an elder brother to Senator Gabriel Suswam, on March 2, 2021, at Ayiin Village, Logo LGA of Benue State.

“The suspect (Saalumun Waako), who has also been on the wanted list of the Benue Police Command for offences ranging from kidnapping, homicide to armed robbery, has however been handed over to Benue State Police Command for further investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile, among the 68 suspected criminals arrested by the command were eight armed robbers, five kidnappers, 38 cultists, two railway facility vandals.

