Metro
Police confirm arrest of suspects who attacked Muslim worshippers in Osun
The Osun State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of suspects who attacked Muslim worshippers at Kamorudeen Society Central Mosque in Osogbo, killing one and injuring nine.
The development was confirmed by the command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, noting that some suspects were arrested.
During the attack, a 70-year-old man, Pa Salawudeen Moshood was shot on the head, while several others were injured.
READ ALSO: One dead, nine injured as masquerade attacks mosque in Osogbo
Ripples Nigeria reported that a masquerade identified as Esubiyi and its followers allegedly attacked worshippers at the mosques at Oluode Aranyin around Amunloko community in the state capital on Sunday while they were praying.
Opalola said police have arrested some of the suspects while investigation is ongoing to apprehend others.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....