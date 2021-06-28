 ﻿Police confirm arrest of suspects who attacked Muslim worshippers in Osun | Ripples Nigeria
﻿Police confirm arrest of suspects who attacked Muslim worshippers in Osun

2 hours ago

The Osun State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of suspects who attacked Muslim worshippers at Kamorudeen Society Central Mosque in Osogbo, killing one and injuring nine.

The development was confirmed by the command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, noting that some suspects were arrested.

During the attack, a 70-year-old man, Pa Salawudeen Moshood was shot on the head, while several others were injured.

READ ALSO: One dead, nine injured as masquerade attacks mosque in Osogbo

Ripples Nigeria reported that a masquerade identified as Esubiyi and its followers allegedly attacked worshippers at the mosques at Oluode Aranyin around Amunloko community in the state capital on Sunday while they were praying.

Opalola said police have arrested some of the suspects while investigation is ongoing to apprehend others.

By Victor Uzoho

Opinions

