﻿Suspected pirates hijack boat, kidnap 11 passengers in Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

No fewer than 11 passengers travelling by boat have been kidnapped by some unknown gunmen suspected to be pirates in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital.

It was learnt that the victims were travelling from the Bille Jetty in Port Harcourt to Bonny Island on Tuesday, before the boat was hijacked.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Bonny Maritime Union Workers, Henry Jumbo, said the boat left the Bille Jetty at about 8am on Tuesday, adding that no word had been heard from any of the passengers that travelled in it, including the boat driver.

“Our boat that left Port Harcourt yesterday with 11 passengers and the driver has been apprehended by unknown gunmen. We have not seen the boat, the driver and the 11 passengers since then,” Jumbo said.

