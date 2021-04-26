1.17m vaccinated for COVID-19 in Nigeria – PSC | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
1.17m vaccinated for COVID-19 in Nigeria – PSC
The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 said on Monday at least 1,173,869 have been vaccinated for the pandemic in the country.
The Chairman of the PSC, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at the committee’s briefing in Abuja.
He said: “The vaccination programme is still progressing but we still have reasons to intensify our campaign against hesitancy.
“As at date, records show that we have vaccinated 1,173,869, representing 58.3 persons of the eligible persons targeted in the current phase who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. This is low in our estimation.
“The PSC held its first meeting today (Monday) during which it deliberated on the modalities for its operations.
“During its deliberations, the PSC remained conscious of the need to focus seriously on the areas identified and underscored by the President; sustain the tempo of the national response especially in the multisectoral approach to issues;
READ ALSO: 109 million Nigerians to be vaccinated for COVID-19 – NPHCDA
“Build the capacity of MDAs to manage their mandates; need to communicate, and consolidate the vaccine strategy for effectiveness.
“Going forward, the PSC has agreed to meet twice a month to deal with cross-cutting policy, leadership, and technical issues; plan to hold emergency meetings should the need arise; brief the president on the national situation regularly;
“Escalate the management of the vaccine access and acquisition to the highest political level; brief the nation at least twice a month on the days of the PSC meetings; escalate Risk Communication and Community engagement;
“And allow ministers to utilise various available platforms to communicate with Nigerians on areas concerning their mandates/portfolios.
“The technical secretariat shall remain the core coordinating office on a day-to-day basis and it shall be its responsibility to escalate the issues to the PSC.”
