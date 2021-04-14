1.2 million children yet to be immunized in Nigeria – UNICEF | Ripples Nigeria

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday at least 1.2 million children are yet to be immunized in Nigeria.

The UNICEF’s Communication Officer, Mrs. Folasade Adebayo, who disclosed this at a Media Dialogue on “Routine Immunisation, Post Polio Certification and COVID-19 Vaccination” in Yola, Adamawa State, said the figure accounts for about six percent of 20 million children unimmunized children across the world.

She said Nigeria has the highest number of under-five deaths in the world.

She urged parents in Nigeria to take the immunization of their children seriously.

READ ALSO: UNICEF to screen three million children for malnutrition in Nigeria’s North-East

Adebayo said: “Improving survival and well-being of our children matters most here, the direct or underlying cause of 45 percent of all deaths of under-five children is immunization.

“Nigeria has the second-highest burden of stunted children in the world while 2.7 million other children are wasted.

“Also the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to contain the scourge are worsening.”

Join the conversation

Opinions