1.2 million Nigerians under HIV/AIDS treatment for life | Ripples Nigeria

1.2 million Nigerians under HIV/AIDS treatment for life
The U.S Consul-General in Nigeria, Claire Pierangelo, on Tuesday, announced that the US government had provided over $6 billion since 2003, as assistance for the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS in the country.
Pierangelo revealed this when she led a delegation on a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.
She revealed that 1.2 million Nigerians were currently under HIV/AIDS treatment for life, explaining that the delegation was in Ibadan for the launch of the HIV/AIDS Treatment Surge programme, that would be held on Wednesday.
The Consul General, who said the launch of the programme in Oyo state, would create additional opportunity for many people to be put under treatment, added that the programme had already been launched in seven states of the federation.
“Additionally, we are looking for other ways of cooperation; whether in training or cooperation on child immunisation,” she said.
In her response, the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, who received the delegation, on behalf of Gov Makinde, thanked the Consul-General and her team for the visit.
Adeosun said the state government team had held useful discussions with the delegation on areas of cooperation between the Oyo state government and the consulate.
“With those discussions, we know that they will be keying very much into the pillars of this government; especially in training, which has to do with education”, she stated.
Adeosun promised that actions would follow immediately, after the launch of the programme in the state on Wednesday.
According to her, there will be more awareness within the society, on people coming forward to be identified for free HIV treatment and reducing the stigma.
