1.6m PVCs uncollected in Lagos – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Saturday 1,693,963 Permanent voter cards (PVCs) have not been collected in Lagos State.

The commission, which disclosed this in a document released to journalists in Abuja, said 916,961 old PVCs and 777,002 new cards have not been collected by their owners in the state.

According to INEC, Lagos has received 7,510,491 cards comprising 6,570,291 (old) and 940,200 (new) from its headquarters in Abuja.

It added that a total of 5,816,528 PVCs (5,653,330 – old and 163,198 new cards) had so far been collected in the state as of December 29.

INEC also revealed that 460,643 PVCs are yet to be collected in the Federal Capital Territory.

