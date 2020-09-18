1.7 million to vote in Edo guber poll – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed on Friday that at least 1.72 million persons are eligible to vote in the Edo State governorship election.

In a document released to journalists and titled: “Delimitation of Edo State,” the commission added that 483,796 eligible voters would not participate in the exercise.

It said the ineligible voters failed to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

According to INEC, there were 2,210,534 registered voters in the state as at August 2018.

However, only 1,726,738 collected their PVCs.

The commission noted that the election would hold in 18 Local Government Areas, 192 Wards, and 2,627 polling units across the state.

The breakdown of the registered voters revealed that male accounts for 1,159,325 (52 percent), and female 1,051,209 (48 percent).

In the number of registered voters, the youth (18 – 35 years) account for 50 percent (1,105,338); Middle Aged (36 – 50 years), 29.1 percent (643,551); and Elderly (51 – 70 years) has 15.99 per cent (353,508).

