10 burnt to death in Oyo auto crash

At least 10 passengers were burnt to death in an auto crash along the Oyo-Ogbomoso road on Thursday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Joshua Adekanye, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Ibadan, said two commercial buses were involved in the crash that occurred at about 5.30 a.m., on the highway.

He added that the buses were coming from Lagos and Nasarawa States respectively.

The FRSC official blamed the accident on the violation of traffic rules.

