10 burnt to death in Plateau fuel tanker crash

A tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) crashed and killed 10 persons along the Bauchi Road in Jos North local government area of Plateau State on Thursday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the accident in a statement in Jos, said tanker lost control, crashed and burst into flames.

He added that three other vehicles and two tricycles were burnt at the scene.

The spokesman said: “This afternoon, we received information from a good Samaritan that a tanker conveying PMS lost control, crashed and burst into flames along the Bauchi Road Junction.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bartholomew Onyeka, directed the Angwan Rogo Divisional Police Officer and his team of detectives to immediately move to the scene of the accident.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that 10 yet to be identified persons were burnt beyond recognition. Their lifeless bodies were later deposited at Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos.

“Three other vehicles and two tricycles were also affected by the fire.”

