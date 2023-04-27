Metro
10 burnt to death in Plateau fuel tanker crash
A tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) crashed and killed 10 persons along the Bauchi Road in Jos North local government area of Plateau State on Thursday.
The spokesman for the state police command, Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the accident in a statement in Jos, said tanker lost control, crashed and burst into flames.
He added that three other vehicles and two tricycles were burnt at the scene.
The spokesman said: “This afternoon, we received information from a good Samaritan that a tanker conveying PMS lost control, crashed and burst into flames along the Bauchi Road Junction.
READ ALSO: Rep urges Nigerian govt to address killing in Plateau communities
“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bartholomew Onyeka, directed the Angwan Rogo Divisional Police Officer and his team of detectives to immediately move to the scene of the accident.
“Upon arrival, it was discovered that 10 yet to be identified persons were burnt beyond recognition. Their lifeless bodies were later deposited at Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos.
“Three other vehicles and two tricycles were also affected by the fire.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...