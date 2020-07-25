10 COVID-19 patients have so far died in our facility —Abuja National Hospital

The National Hospital, Abuja, said on Saturday at least 10 COVID-19 patients had so far died at its isolation centre.

The hospital’s spokesperson, Dr. Tayo Hastrup disclosed this when a non-profit organisation, the District Grand Lodge of Nigeria, donated face masks and hand sanitiser to the hospital in Abuja.

He added that over 80 patients had been discharged from the hospital’s isolation centre.

Hastrup thanked the organisation for the gesture.

He said the items would be given to the frontline health workers at the isolation centre.

A representative of the Grand Lodge, Mr. Dayo Pearce, said the donation was borne out of the organisation’s principle of love.

