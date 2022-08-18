Metro
10 dead, 15 injured in Plateau auto crash
At least 10 people were confirmed dead and 15 others injured in a multiple accident along the Jos-Bauchi highway in Plateau State on Thursday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Alphonsus Godwin, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Jos, said a truck and six other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Godwin said an underage truck driver lost control of the vehicle when it developed a mechanical fault.
He said: “The truck rammed into several vehicles, causing multiple accidents on the highway, ten persons lost their lives on the spot while fifteen others sustained fatal injuries.
READ ALSO: 18 killed as bandits, vigilantes clash in Plateau
“Those who sustained injuries were admitted at Toro Medical Centre, while the remains of those who died were deposited at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos.
“The accident caused heavy gridlock to motorists coming in and out of Jos, but our officers were on top of the situation to clear the highway.”
The FRSC official advised truck owners to ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles and monitor their drivers before a long trip.
