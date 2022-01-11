10 die as church building collapses in Delta

At least 10 people were confirmed dead when a building collapsed in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State on Tuesday.

The building which housed a church, Salvation Ministry, collapsed on the congregation during a mid-week service at 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the one-storey building was formerly a plaza before it was acquired by the church for N300 million and renovated into a worship center.

In a video trending online, worshippers, family members and sympathizers were seen crying during rescue operation at the scene.

Watch the video below.

