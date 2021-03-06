10 die in Bauchi auto crash | Ripples Nigeria

At least 10 people were killed on Saturday in a fatal auto crash in Azare local government area of Bauchi State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, who disclosed this to journalists in the state, said 12 other people were injured in the accident which occurred at about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday along the Jama’are Road in Azare.

According to him, the crash involved a Gombe State Mass Transit Bus and a commercial motorcycle.

He blamed the accident on reckless driving.

Abdullahi said: “There was a crash this afternoon on Jama’are road in Azare town, Katagum local government area. The accident involved a vehicle belonging to the Gombe line and an Okada carrying four people including the rider.

“The Okada man crossed the Toyota Hummer Bus and got knocked down.

“Our men in Azare town were called and they rushed to the scene and rescued the victims to the hospital where a medical doctor confirmed that 10 people died.

“22 people were involved in the crash. Four people who were on the motorcycle were killed while six passengers died in the 18-seater Hummer Bus. 12 other people sustained varying degrees of injuries.”

