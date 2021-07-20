Metro
10 die in Kwara auto crash
At least 10 persons died in an auto crash along the Olowo-Olooru Road in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Tuesday
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the incident to journalists in the state capital.
He said the accident involved a black commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LND 742 XK, adding that it was caused by overspeeding.
Owoade said: “The Olooru Unit Command of the FRSC received a call at 3:50 p.m. today about a crash which occurred at Iyemoja on Oko Olowo-Olooru road axis.
“The crash was a lone accident involving a black commercial Toyota Hiace bus with a vehicle registration number LND 742XK.
READ ALSO:Two policemen die in Kwara auto crash
“18 persons were involved and unfortunately, 10 of them lost their lives, and eight others injured.
“The crash was caused by speed violation.”
The sector commander said the FRSC rescue team had taken the injured persons to Ayo Hospital, Okolowo and the General Hospital in Ilorin while the corpses have been deposited at a morgue in the general hospital.
He said the obstruction caused by the crash had been cleared with the assistance of the Nigeria Police Force.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....