10 die in Kwara auto crash

At least 10 persons died in an auto crash along the Olowo-Olooru Road in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Tuesday

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the incident to journalists in the state capital.

He said the accident involved a black commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LND 742 XK, adding that it was caused by overspeeding.

Owoade said: “The Olooru Unit Command of the FRSC received a call at 3:50 p.m. today about a crash which occurred at Iyemoja on Oko Olowo-Olooru road axis.

“The crash was a lone accident involving a black commercial Toyota Hiace bus with a vehicle registration number LND 742XK.

“18 persons were involved and unfortunately, 10 of them lost their lives, and eight others injured.

“The crash was caused by speed violation.”

The sector commander said the FRSC rescue team had taken the injured persons to Ayo Hospital, Okolowo and the General Hospital in Ilorin while the corpses have been deposited at a morgue in the general hospital.

He said the obstruction caused by the crash had been cleared with the assistance of the Nigeria Police Force.

