10 die in Kwara auto crash

At least 10 persons died in an auto crash along the Idofian-Ilorin Road in Kwara State on Friday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the accident to journalists in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said the crash was caused by speed limit violation and wrong overtaking by one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

According to Owoade, the crash occurred near the University of Ilorin Sugar Research Institute and involved two vehicles and 27 people.

He advised motorists to be patient while on the road, adding that they should reduce speed in order to stay alive.

The FRSC official said: “It is another sad incident occurring on the Idofian-Ilorin road axis.

“The fatal crash involved two vehicles – a commercial Nissan Vanette bus and a private Honda Accord car.

“27 people were involved in the crash. Sadly 10 died, nine of them burnt beyond recognition while 16 persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

One other person was rescued unhurt.”

