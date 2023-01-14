10 die in Ogun auto crash

At least 10 persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash in the Oniworo area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, said a Mack truck and a Toyota Hiace bus were involved in the accident which occurred at 4:30 a.m., in the area.

Umar said: “The accident was caused by road obstruction by the driver of the trailer and excessive speed by the bus driver.

“A total of 19 people comprising 13 male adults, five female adults, and one female child were involved in the crash.

“Two male adults sustained injuries while seven male adults, two female adults, and one female child died in the accident.”

