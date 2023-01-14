Metro
10 die in Ogun auto crash
At least 10 persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash in the Oniworo area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, said a Mack truck and a Toyota Hiace bus were involved in the accident which occurred at 4:30 a.m., in the area.
Umar said: “The accident was caused by road obstruction by the driver of the trailer and excessive speed by the bus driver.
READ ALSO: 18 die in Ogun auto crash
“A total of 19 people comprising 13 male adults, five female adults, and one female child were involved in the crash.
“Two male adults sustained injuries while seven male adults, two female adults, and one female child died in the accident.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...