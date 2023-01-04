10 farmers die in Kebbi boat mishap

At least 10 persons were confirmed dead in a boat accident at Koko/Besse local government area of Kebbi State on Tuesday.

The chairman of the LGA, Yahaya Bello, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday, said 10 others are still missing.

Bello said the accident occurred on Tuesday night when a rickety boat carrying more than 100 rice farmers to Samanaji, a riverine community in the area capsized and threw the victims into the water.

He added that 80 passengers had been rescued by emergency responders.

The chairman said: “Almost all the passengers are youths; small boys and girls. We have found four female and six male corpses.

“We have rescued more than 80 passengers and we are still searching for the missing others.



“Prior to the incident, we had called an emergency meeting with the district head of Dutsin Mari and other traditional rulers and leaders of boat operators in the area.

“The meeting was to enlighten them and warn them against the use of rickety, old boats, overloading and travelling in the night.”

The spokesman for the state Police Command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, also confirmed the incident.

He, however, promised to release details on the accident later.

