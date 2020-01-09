Latest Metro

10 herdsmen arrested in Benue for opening grazing

January 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

No fewer than 10 herdsmen have been arrested in Agatu local government area of Benue state for contravening the anti-open grazing prohibition law.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed the arrest.

Police spokesperson Kae Sewuese said they had been transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department (CID) in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, for investigation.

The herdsmen were reportedly apprehended after their cattle destroyed a larger rice farm in Agatu community.

