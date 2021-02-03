Latest Politics Top Stories

10 injured as APC members clash at Kwara stakeholders’ meeting

February 3, 2021
Violence on Wednesday marred the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting in Ilorin, Kwara State.

At least 10 APC members were seriously injured when a fight broke out at the Banquet Hall, Government House, venue of the meeting convened by the party leadership in Kwara ahead of next Tuesday’s membership and revalidation exercise in the state.

Iron chairs, tables and other items found in the hall were freely used by the warring groups on each other and forced other APC members present in the banquet hall to scamper for safety.

However, the cause of the clash has not been ascertained as party officials and members were at loss on why individuals who entered the banquet hall with fanfare suddenly turned against each other.

The APC registration and revalidation exercise is taking place in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The exercise is aimed at strengthening the ruling party ahead of the 2023 election.

