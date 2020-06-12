10 interesting facts you probably didn’t know about birthday-boy Victor Ikpeba

Today, June 12 2020, Victor Ikpeba clocks 47, and Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana curates some interesting facts about the former Super Eagles star.

The talented former Nigeria international was a fast, versatile forward, who was capable of playing as a striker, as a second striker, or on either wing, and was known for his ability to score from any position on the pitch.

1. Born in Benin City, based in Monaco

Ikpeba was born in the city of Benin in Edo state, Nigeria on June 12, 1973. But currently lives in the city of Monaco with his family.

2. A citizen of Turkey

The forward reportedly has a dual citizenship, as he is a Nigerian and also a Turkish citizen.

3. Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner

Ikpeba, who wore Nigerian colours at the 1989 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Scotland where the Golden Eaglets crashed out in the quarter-final, became a senior team player, and was a member of the Super Eagles team that won Nigeria’s second ever AFCON title in 1994.

4. Olympic Gold winner

He was also a member of the Dream Team that won Nigeria’s first ever Olympic gold in football at the 1996 Atlanta Games in the USA.

5. One time second highest goalscorer in ‘Europa League’

At the peak of his career in France, Ikpeba finished as the second-top goalscorer with seven goals in the 1996–97 UEFA Cup, behind Maurizio Ganz with eight goals.

6. One of only four Nigerians to win CAF AFOTY award

Ikpeba’s performances in Monaco and the national team throughout the 1996-97 season earned him the African Footballer of the Year award in 1997.

7. The ‘Prince of Monaco’ is one of few Nigerians to have lifted the Ligue 1 title

Like Taye Taiwo, who won with Marseille, and John Utaka, who won with Montpellier, Ikpeba is another notable Nigerian to have won the crown of the highest league in France. Ikpeba did it with Monaco, scoring 13 goals to help the team to triumph in the 1996-1967 season.

8. Ikpeba missed opportunity to taste Italian football because of his wife

The striker never played in Italy. While at Monaco, he nearly signed for Italian club Reggina, but his wife, unwilling to give up life in Monaco, reportedly locked him in their house on the day he was to sign his contract.

9. Featured in two senior World Cups

Ikpeba represented Nigeria at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in USA and also appeared at the 1998 edition in France. He played a total of 31 times for Nigeria and scored seven goals in all.

10. Ikpeba is brand ambassador of top Gaming website

Since 2015, Victor Ikpeba has remained the brand ambassador of top sports betting website, Bet9ja. The company is the official sponsor of the Nigeria National League, and the shirt sponsors of NPFL club, Remo Stars.

