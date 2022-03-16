International
10 Kenyan soldiers killed in attack by al-shabab rebel group
At least 10 Kenyan soldiers have been reportedly killed by a roadside explosive planted by suspected al-Shabaab rebel fighters in southern Somalia.
Five others, including civilians, were seriously injured when their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device in the Gedo region, near the Kenya-Somalia border on Tuesday night.
Though the names of the killed soldiers have not been revealed, a former Kenyan presidential aspirant said on Twitter that his younger brother was among the dead.
The attack has been blamed on al-Qaeda linked al-Shabab group which has carried out similar strikes against civilians and security forces convoys.
The killed soldiers were part of the African Union Mission in Somalia, a peacekeeping force deployed to the country to help the government fight the al-Shabab militants.
In the past two months, there have been an upsurge in militant attacks in the country which have targeted public areas, government installations and security check points, government officials say.
It comes as the country grapples with a much delayed parliamentary election, with analysts saying the rise in attacks is meant to scuttle the process that will culminate in the elected MPs selecting a new president.
