10 Kenyan soldiers killed in attack by al-shabab rebel group

At least 10 Kenyan soldiers have been reportedly killed by a roadside explosive planted by suspected al-Shabaab rebel fighters in southern Somalia.

Five others, including civilians, were seriously injured when their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device in the Gedo region, near the Kenya-Somalia border on Tuesday night.

Though the names of the killed soldiers have not been revealed, a former Kenyan presidential aspirant said on Twitter that his younger brother was among the dead.

The attack has been blamed on al-Qaeda linked al-Shabab group which has carried out similar strikes against civilians and security forces convoys.

READ ALSO: 27 Malian soldiers killed in rebel attack at military base

The killed soldiers were part of the African Union Mission in Somalia, a peacekeeping force deployed to the country to help the government fight the al-Shabab militants.

In the past two months, there have been an upsurge in militant attacks in the country which have targeted public areas, government installations and security check points, government officials say.

It comes as the country grapples with a much delayed parliamentary election, with analysts saying the rise in attacks is meant to scuttle the process that will culminate in the elected MPs selecting a new president.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now