International
10 killed as bus hits landmine in Burkina Faso
At least 10 travellers died on Tuesday when their bus hit a landmine in eastern Burkina Faso.
The spokesman for the Burkina Faso’s military junta, Col. Hubert Yameogo, said in a statement in Ouagadougou the minibus was travelling near the village of Bougui and close to the border with Niger when it hit a landmine suspected to have been planted by Islamic jihadists in the impoverished landlocked country.
“While the injured were taken to the hospital in Fada N’Gourma, the main town in the east, the rest of the passengers on the bus disappeared,” Yameogo said.
READ ALSO: Ousted Burkina Faso junta leader, Damiba steps down, flees to Togo
However, a resident of Fada N’Gourma who visited people in the hospital said that some of the severely injured victims had died.
The incident occurred a few days after another mine exploded in the eastern town of Ougarou and injured five soldiers.
