10 killed as bus hits landmine in Burkina Faso

At least 10 travellers died on Tuesday when their bus hit a landmine in eastern Burkina Faso.

The spokesman for the Burkina Faso’s military junta, Col. Hubert Yameogo, said in a statement in Ouagadougou the minibus was travelling near the village of Bougui and close to the border with Niger when it hit a landmine suspected to have been planted by Islamic jihadists in the impoverished landlocked country.

“While the injured were taken to the hospital in Fada N’Gourma, the main town in the east, the rest of the passengers on the bus disappeared,” Yameogo said.

READ ALSO: Ousted Burkina Faso junta leader, Damiba steps down, flees to Togo

However, a resident of Fada N’Gourma who visited people in the hospital said that some of the severely injured victims had died.

The incident occurred a few days after another mine exploded in the eastern town of Ougarou and injured five soldiers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now