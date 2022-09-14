10 killed as Ethiopian airstrikes hit Tigray capital, Mekelle

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and dozens injured after two Ethiopian airstrikes hit Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region on Wednesday morning.

The Chief Executive Officer of the city’s Ayder Referral Hospital, Kibrom Gebreselassie, told journalists many of the dead were first responders who rushed to the scene of the first airstrike to rescue victims before they were caught by the second strike.

He said: “The target of the airstrikes in Mekele was a residential neighbourhood. Three of the victims need urgent major surgery, in the face of a shortage of medicines.

“The first airstrike wounded two people but the second was deadly, with rescuers among those killed.

“The death toll could climb as more patients are still being brought to the hospital.”

Wednesday’s airstrikes were the fourth in succession after the breakdown of a five-month truce between the Ethiopian Army and the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF).

Since the resumption of hostilities in August, the Tigray region has witnessed several airstrikes with the capital suffering most attack.

