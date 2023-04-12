10-man Chelsea lose in Madrid as Milan lead unlucky Napoli in UCL Q’final

Defending champions Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Chelsea, who were already having a bad day trailing from the 21st minute, were reduced to 10 men in the hour mark after Ben Chilwell was sent off.

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio were the goalscorers as Madrid take control of the tie with the hope of knocking the Blues out when they travel to Stamford Bridge next Tuesday.

But Chelsea, with new boss Frank Lampard, are trailing by just two goals in the tie, and could overturn the deficit when they play at home in the second leg.

In Italy, Ismael Bennacer scored to help AC Milan defeat Napoli 1-0 in the first leg of their tie at San Siro, with Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen still nursing an injury.

Osimhen has been on the sidelines since representing his national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Guinea last month.

Napoli, whose Zambo Anguissa was shown a red card, will be looking to fight back to complete a comeback when they meet in the second leg next Tuesday at the Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Napoli are runaway leaders in the Serie A this season, and it would give the city great joy to see them advance to the semifinals of the Champions League in the coming days.

