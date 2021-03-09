10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through | Ripples Nigeria

Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to the quarterfinals.

A 10-man Porto, who had won 2-1 in the first leg, forced the second leg clash into extra time as they held on to trail 2-1 at 90 minutes.

The Portuguese then scored in the 115th minute to increase their chances of survival as a 117th-minute goal by Juve could not do much.

Cristiano Ronaldo made the assist of Juve’s first goal and also made several other attempts throughout the game but still fired blanks.

Sergio Oliveira opened the scoring with a 19th-minute penalty for Porto before Federico Chiesa bagged a brace to put Juve ahead at full time. Oliveira scored again in extra time before Adrien Rabiot’s goal.

With the 4-4 draw on aggregate, despite the 3-2 victory for Juve, Porto advance to the next round on away goals.

Elsewhere, Erling Braut Haaland scored a brace to help Borussia Dortmund beat Spanish giants Sevilla 5-4 on aggregate.

The 20-year-old bagged his 19th and 20th goals in 14 Champions League appearances as Dortmund drew 2-2 with Sevilla in the second leg of their tie.

The Bundesliga side progressed to the quarter-finals, having defeated Sevilla 3-2 in the first leg in Spain.

Dortmund have now reached the last eight of the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season and will, like other qualified teams, find out their opponents when the draw is made on 19 March.

