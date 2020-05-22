10 members of one family, 8 others test positive for COVID-19 in Kaduna

Kaduna State recorded 18 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, of which 10 were members of the same family.

This was announced by Governor Nasir El-Rufai on his official Twitter handle, @GovKaduna, on Thursday night.

The governor wrote, “Covid-19 UPDATE: 18 new cases were recorded today, 10 of whom are family members of one case.

“14 of the new cases are from Kaduna North, two from Zaria and one each from Chikun and Sabon-Gari LGAs.” he tweeted.

