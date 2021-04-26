10 Nigerian artistes who emerged from talent shows | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
10 Nigerian artistes who emerged from talent shows
Nigeria is a nation blessed with an abundance of talents and unique abilities.
Attaining stardom and achieving celebrity status is an easy dream come true for many people, while others have to work through various routes to reach the upper echelon, some just need the appropriate plug.
In a nation of almost 200 million people, it is impossible for everyone to come up simultaneously. Accompanied with the inherent talent, of course, emergence into superstardom takes hard work, dedication and a little bit of luck to attain relevance.
Not everyone will be signed by Don Jazzy’s Mavins Records or Olamide’s YBNL, sometimes, the musician must fight for his place in the upper echelon. They must create their own path to destiny by going through at least one or more talent hunt shows to be crowned.
On our list today, we will be discussing several artistes who had to fight through thick and thin to wear the crown of becoming a superstar.
Note, not every artiste on this list emerged victorious in the competition that they participated in, however, they have gone on to become one of the biggest acts in the music industry.
Below is a list of some Nigerian artistes who became famous from specifically music reality talent shows.
1. Iyanya
Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, known by his stage name Iyanya became a star after winning the first season of the MTN Project Fame West Africa TV show.
2. Chidinma
Chidinma Ekile rose to stardom just like Iyanya when she won the 2010 MTN Project Fame West Africa reality TV show which was the third season.
The petite star has since been a favourite in the Nigerian music industry.
3. Omawunmi
Omawumi became recognised when in 2007, she emerged as the first runner-up on the first edition of the West African Idols music competition, a reality TV show part of the Idols franchise.
This set the ball rolling for her when her first single ‘In The Music’ endeared music lovers to her.
4. Timi Dakolo
Timi has evolved into an award-winning Nigerian soul singer after rising to fame when he emerged winner of West African Idol 2007.
5. Yemi Alade
Yemi gained prominence after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009, and is best known for her hit single “Johnny”. She has since grown to be loved beyond the shores of Africa.
Read also: RICH KIDS: 11 Nigerian artistes who emerged from wealthy homes
6. Kcee
The Limpopo crooner gained prominence after he won the first position alongside his then partner, Presh, of the first edition of the Star Quest reality TV show which was sponsored by Nigerian Breweries. KCee now rides solo after the duo decided to pursue their music careers individually.
7. Praiz
Praise Ugbede Adejo aka Praiz gained more attention when he emerged the second runner-up in the first edition of MTN Project Fame West Africa reality show.
8. Dare Art-Alade
Darey is a product of the 2004 Project Fame Academy in South-Africa where he emerged third.
He is the son of the renowned Nigerian entertainer, Art Alade.
9. Chike
Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly known by his stage name Chike, is a multi-talented Nigerian singer, songwriter and actor.
He is known for participating in the Nigerian reality competition Project Fame West Africa and finishing in second place on Season 1 of The Voice Nigeria.
10. Bisola Aiyeola
Bisola Aiyeola has been described as an entertainment polymath, due to her abilities. She is both an actress and singer.
Aiyeola was one of the contestants at MTN Project Fame West Africa in 2008 where she came 5th and Iyanya won.
In 2017, Bisola became the first runner up of Big Brother Naija.
In 2018, she won the AMVCA Trailblazer Award at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Onuachu, Dessers win Belgian Cup with Genk
Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers won the Belgian Cup with Genk after they emerged winners in...
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to win 12th Barcelona Open title
Rafael Nadal has emerged as the champion of the 2021 Barcelona Open after seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final...
Man City beat Spurs to win Carabao Cup for fourth straight season
Manchester City have successfully defended the Carabao Cup title for the third consecutive time after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the...
Chukwueze scores but Barcelona beat Villarreal to move level with Madrid
Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze was on target for Villarreal in their 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in the La...
Inter move closer to clinching first league title in 11yrs with Verona win
The race to the title in the Italian Serie A is almost over, with Inter Milan leading the pack and...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...