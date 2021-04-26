 10 Nigerian artistes who emerged from talent shows | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

10 Nigerian artistes who emerged from talent shows

Published

35 mins ago

on

10 Nigerian artistes who emerged from talent shows

Nigeria is a nation blessed with an abundance of talents and unique abilities.

Attaining stardom and achieving celebrity status is an easy dream come true for many people, while others have to work through various routes to reach the upper echelon, some just need the appropriate plug.

In a nation of almost 200 million people, it is impossible for everyone to come up simultaneously. Accompanied with the inherent talent, of course, emergence into superstardom takes hard work, dedication and a little bit of luck to attain relevance.

Not everyone will be signed by Don Jazzy’s Mavins Records or Olamide’s YBNL, sometimes, the musician must fight for his place in the upper echelon. They must create their own path to destiny by going through at least one or more talent hunt shows to be crowned.

On our list today, we will be discussing several artistes who had to fight through thick and thin to wear the crown of becoming a superstar.

Note, not every artiste on this list emerged victorious in the competition that they participated in, however, they have gone on to become one of the biggest acts in the music industry.

Below is a list of some Nigerian artistes who became famous from specifically music reality talent shows.

1. Iyanya

Iyanya describes Ubi Franklin as a ‘distraction’

Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, known by his stage name Iyanya became a star after winning the first season of the MTN Project Fame West Africa TV show.

2. Chidinma

Chidinma Ekile rose to stardom just like Iyanya when she won the 2010 MTN Project Fame West Africa reality TV show which was the third season.

The petite star has since been a favourite in the Nigerian music industry.

3. Omawunmi

Omawumi became recognised when in 2007, she emerged as the first runner-up on the first edition of the West African Idols music competition, a reality TV show part of the Idols franchise.

This set the ball rolling for her when her first single ‘In The Music’ endeared music lovers to her.

4. Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo denies car gift & being joined in marriage by Pastor Fatoyinbo

Timi has evolved into an award-winning Nigerian soul singer after rising to fame when he emerged winner of West African Idol 2007.

5. Yemi Alade

Buhari, Sadiya, Tinubu, Alade, others keep the mills busy

Yemi gained prominence after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009, and is best known for her hit single “Johnny”. She has since grown to be loved beyond the shores of Africa.

Read also: RICH KIDS: 11 Nigerian artistes who emerged from wealthy homes

6. Kcee

Touched by Waje's dilemma, KCEE reveals how he almost quit music

The Limpopo crooner gained prominence after he won the first position alongside his then partner, Presh, of the first edition of the Star Quest reality TV show which was sponsored by Nigerian Breweries. KCee now rides solo after the duo decided to pursue their music careers individually.

7. Praiz

Praise Ugbede Adejo aka Praiz gained more attention when he emerged the second runner-up in the first edition of MTN Project Fame West Africa reality show.

8. Dare Art-Alade

Darey is a product of the 2004 Project Fame Academy in South-Africa where he emerged third.

He is the son of the renowned Nigerian entertainer, Art Alade.

9. Chike

Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly known by his stage name Chike, is a multi-talented Nigerian singer, songwriter and actor.

He is known for participating in the Nigerian reality competition Project Fame West Africa and finishing in second place on Season 1 of The Voice Nigeria.

10. Bisola Aiyeola

Bisola Aiyeola has been described as an entertainment polymath, due to her abilities. She is both an actress and singer.

Aiyeola was one of the contestants at MTN Project Fame West Africa in 2008 where she came 5th and Iyanya won.
In 2017, Bisola became the first runner up of Big Brother Naija.
In 2018, she won the AMVCA Trailblazer Award at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 day ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 days ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 days ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports10 hours ago

Onuachu, Dessers win Belgian Cup with Genk

Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers won the Belgian Cup with Genk after they emerged winners in...
Sports13 hours ago

Nadal beats Tsitsipas to win 12th Barcelona Open title

Rafael Nadal has emerged as the champion of the 2021 Barcelona Open after seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final...
Sports14 hours ago

Man City beat Spurs to win Carabao Cup for fourth straight season

Manchester City have successfully defended the Carabao Cup title for the third consecutive time after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the...
Sports15 hours ago

Chukwueze scores but Barcelona beat Villarreal to move level with Madrid

Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze was on target for Villarreal in their 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in the La...
Sports16 hours ago

Inter move closer to clinching first league title in 11yrs with Verona win

The race to the title in the Italian Serie A is almost over, with Inter Milan leading the pack and...

Latest Tech News

Latest2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
Latest4 days ago

USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
Latest4 days ago

Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators

The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Tech5 days ago

Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare

E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Latest5 days ago

Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...