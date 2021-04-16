'10% of Kaduna citizens are on drugs' | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA), has said 10% of the citizens are on drugs, and are battling drug-related problems.

The Director-General of the agency, Dr. Joseph Maigari, who made this known during an advocacy visit to Chief Dominic Gambo Yahaya, a traditional ruler in Zango Kataf local government area on Thursday, linked acts of violence in the state to the increasing use of drugs by residents, especially among youths and women.

Maigari said the agency relied on a statewide survey which revealed that 10% of Kaduna state citizens have drug abuse problems.

Maigari added that the survey also showed that Nigeria in general, has a drug abuse prevalence of 14.4%, which prompted the Kaduna State government to carry out a sensitisation across the state to ensure reduction of demand and supply of illicit drugs by youth and women, and the reduction in drug abuse.

“We are here because of the concern of the Kaduna State governor about peoples’ behaviour with the effect of drugs in the Atyap Chiefdom,” Maigari said while addressing the monarch.

“There is a linkage between drug abuse and violence. These drugs include cocaine, codeine, tramadol, beer, ketanin, rolphnol, diazepham, cannabis, ecstasy.

“Drug abuse is anything you take that changes your behaviour and make you bold.

“Sensitisation of the danger of drug abuse can lead to behavioural change, better productivity of our youth and women for a better society. This sensitisation will go round the state to prevent new cases.

“Kaduna State government is funding four rehabilitation centers in the state with two more to be added, to prevent new cases and treat existing cases. This will reduce banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling to enable people to live in peace and security.”

