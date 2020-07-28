10 passengers rescued alive in Lagos boat mishap

At least 10 persons were rescued alive from a boat mishap in Lagos State on Tuesday.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who disclosed this to journalists, said the boat collided with unidentified objects while en route its destination.

He said all the victims were rescued alive.

According to him, the boat took off from Ilashe and was en route the Ikoyi area when it capsized around 7:00 p.m.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “Distress calls were received and upon arrival at the incident scene, it was reported that a boat had capsized around 7:24 p.m. while en route Ikoyi from Ilashe. The boat appeared to have collided with unidentified objects.

“A second boat with seven passengers was also found to be in distress.

“A total of nine adult males and a female were involved in the incident and were rescued from the water alive. Operation is still ongoing.”

