10 PDP governors to join APC soon —Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Friday at least 10 governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would soon join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the dissolution of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and other decisions taken during the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Thursday would make it stronger.

The governor also dismissed insinuations that the party would collapse after President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office in 2023.

Bello said: “APC is getting stronger, and like I said, it is going to be proved in the next few days or the next few weeks to come in the election of Edo , Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti, Osun States.

“It’s unfortunate that our colleague, my brother, and my in-law, Obaseki has left us, but as a party and a party-loyal man, we have to reclaim him.

“I can tell you that there are up to 10 PDP governors ready to join APC and that would happen very soon.”

He rejected claims that the Adams Oshiomhole -led NWC was dissolved to undermine the influence of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

The governor added: “The assertion that some governors decided to create the crisis in the party is unfounded. We can’t demolish a house that we built. Oshiomhole did not offend anyone and nobody offended Oshiomhole.

“Tinubu has paid his dues and nobody is undermining him. He continues to play a fatherly role. We need him and he needs us.”

