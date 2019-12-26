10 people killed, 6 others missing as typhoon pounds central Philippines

A deadly typhoon named Phanfone, with maximum gustiness of 190km an hour, has battered the islands in central Philippines, toppling houses and trees while also rendering residents in the area displaced.

Rescue operatives say at least 10 people were reported killed and six others missing on Thursday after Typhoon Phanfone battered several central Philippine islands on Christmas Day.

According to a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer news website, two people were killed in the province of Leyte, while eight were killed in the provinces of Iloilo and Capiz after the typhoon made seven landfalls before heading out to the South China Sea.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer news website also reported that six other people were also declared missing in Iloilo, although ABS-CBN television channel reported that the number of missing people could be as high as 12.

Reports say the typhoon brought a wet and miserable holiday season to millions in the mainly Catholic nation while thousands were also stranded at shuttered shipping ports, while dozens of flights cancelled.

