10 top stories from Nigeria newspapers, Friday morning, January 7, 2022

1. ‘Joining APC not a license to escape prosecution for corruption,’ Buhari tells politicians

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday no corrupt politician in the country would escape prosecution for joining the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read More

2. Powerful interests in APC plotting against me over 2023 elections – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, claimed on Thursday some individuals in the All Progressives Congress (APC) are plotting to discredit him over the 2023 general elections. Read More

3. Ortom asks Nigerian govt to declare Miyetti Allah, Fulani group as terrorist organisations

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday asked the Federal Government to declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) and the Fulani Nationality Movement (FNM) as terrorist organisations. Read More

4. Anyim urges parties to zone 2023 presidential tickets to South-East

A former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, on Thursday, urged all political parties in the country to zone their 2023 presidential tickets to the South-East. Read More

5. Nigerian govt denies reports of plans to disengage workers

The Federal Government has debunked reports about an imminent disengagement of civil servants due to the economic cash crunch. Read More

6. Jonathan’s son-in-law joins Cross-River governorship race under APC

Godswill Edward, a son-in-law to the former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday, signified his intention to vie for the Cross-River State Governorship position in 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read More

7. Northern groups call for boycott of Igbo businesses in region

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Thursday called for a total boycott of all businesses operated by Igbos in the Northern part of the country effective from April. Read More

8. Atiku will unify Nigeria in 2023 – Dokpesi

The Chairman of Daar Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, said on Thursday former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would unite Nigeria if elected as the country’s leader in 2023. Read More

9. Govt’s plan to return excise duty may hike price of soft drinks. In whose interest?

In the last three years, the Federal Government has been clamouring for the return of excise duty, a policy abolished in 1993, on soft drinks – this has been approved, but it’s a lose-lose for FG, producers and consumers. Read More

10. Why NFF won’t report Al-Shabaab to FIFA for holding Ighalo back from AFCON

Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo will not be joining the rest of the national team in their quest for a title at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Read More

