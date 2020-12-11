10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Friday morning, December 11, 2020

1. 675 fresh COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 71,344. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 675 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Gbajabiamila meets development partners on debt cancellation for Nigeria, other African nations

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday met some development partners on debt cancellation for Nigeria and other countries in Africa. Read more

3. Nigerian govt targets 20m doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Thursday the Federal Government was working toward getting 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from other parts of the world. Read more

4. Buhari approves increase in N-Power beneficiaries to one million

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the increase in the number of N-Power beneficiaries from 500,000 to one million. Read more

5. Buhari’s rejection of Reps’ invitation a mark of dictatorship – Fayose

The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Thursday described President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to honour the House of Representatives’ invitation for briefing on the country’s security challenges as a sign of dictatorship. Read more

6. NSE: Bear run enters 4th day amid profit-taking in blue-chip stocks

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended loss for a fourth day on Thursday as profit-taking in mid and large-cap stocks led the market towards the negative territory. Read more

7. Nigerians risk reversal of decades of economic growth – World Bank

An average Nigerian might witness a reversal of decades of economic growth and the country might slip into its worst depression since the 1980s in the next three years, the World Bank said on Thursday in a website statement. Read more

8. FG slashes data price by 50%

The Federal Government on Thursday directed that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) put in place measures to effect more than 50 per cent reduction in data price. Read more

9. Oil price tops $49 as vaccine rollout lifts demand hopes, Bonny Light loses $0.51

Oil price climbed past $49 per barrel on Thursday, with the optimism of a quicker rebound in demand after the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines moderated a tremendous build in the United States oil stocks, which revealed that supply was still substantial. Read more

10. FIFA ‘shocked’ by claim president Infantino used private jet in 2017