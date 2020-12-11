10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Friday morning, December 11, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. 675 fresh COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 71,344. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Thursday recorded 675 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Gbajabiamila meets development partners on debt cancellation for Nigeria, other African nations
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday met some development partners on debt cancellation for Nigeria and other countries in Africa. Read more
3. Nigerian govt targets 20m doses of COVID-19 vaccine
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Thursday the Federal Government was working toward getting 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from other parts of the world. Read more
4. Buhari approves increase in N-Power beneficiaries to one million
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the increase in the number of N-Power beneficiaries from 500,000 to one million. Read more
5. Buhari’s rejection of Reps’ invitation a mark of dictatorship – Fayose
The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Thursday described President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to honour the House of Representatives’ invitation for briefing on the country’s security challenges as a sign of dictatorship. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, December 10
6. NSE: Bear run enters 4th day amid profit-taking in blue-chip stocks
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended loss for a fourth day on Thursday as profit-taking in mid and large-cap stocks led the market towards the negative territory. Read more
7. Nigerians risk reversal of decades of economic growth – World Bank
An average Nigerian might witness a reversal of decades of economic growth and the country might slip into its worst depression since the 1980s in the next three years, the World Bank said on Thursday in a website statement. Read more
8. FG slashes data price by 50%
The Federal Government on Thursday directed that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) put in place measures to effect more than 50 per cent reduction in data price. Read more
9. Oil price tops $49 as vaccine rollout lifts demand hopes, Bonny Light loses $0.51
Oil price climbed past $49 per barrel on Thursday, with the optimism of a quicker rebound in demand after the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines moderated a tremendous build in the United States oil stocks, which revealed that supply was still substantial. Read more
10. FIFA ‘shocked’ by claim president Infantino used private jet in 2017
Football’s world governing body, FIFA has dismissed as spurious, the allegation that its president, Gianni Infantino used a private jet three years ago. Read more
- Court jails five Indians for oil theft in Lagos - December 11, 2020
- Second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa may overwhelm health care system –Minister - December 11, 2020
- Insecurity in Nigeria not as bad as it was seven years ago—Minister of Defence - December 11, 2020