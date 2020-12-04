10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Friday morning, December 4, 2020

1. 343 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 68,303. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 343 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Presidency brands report on Ogun govt’s payment of N12m to Buhari’s account as fake news

The presidency on Thursday described as fake news reports that former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, paid N12.5 million into the personal account of President Muhammadu Buhari while in office. Read more

3. Buhari may address Reps on insecurity December 10 – House spokesman

The House of Representatives said on Thursday President Muhammadu Buhari may address the lawmakers on the country’s security challenges on December 10. Read more

4. Buhari’s govt, APC responsible for killings in Nigeria – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday asked Nigerians to hold President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) responsible for the killings in the country. Read more

5. Ojukwu’s son declares Anambra governorship bid

Emeka Ojukwu, son of the late Biafra warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, on Thursday declared his intention to vie for the Anambra State governorship seat in 2021. Read more

6. NSE: Profit-taking in blue-chip stock costs investors N46bn

Trading in the equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday ended in the negative as sell pressure on blue-chip stocks led by GTB, Flour Mills, Cadbury, UBA and Zenith Bank spurred a depreciation of N45.930 billion in market capitalisation. Read more

7. Oil prices drop as OPEC+ resumes supply cut talks, Bonny Light gains $1.01

Oil prices dropped on Thursday as producers comprising Saudi Arabia and Russia deliberated over the necessity of prolonging current output cuts introduced during the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak. Read more

8. CBN bills launched to improve liquidity in commercial banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced special bills aiming to consolidate the nation’s financial markets and make capital more available to lenders. Read more

9. $1.3BN MALABU SCANDAL: Sale of oilfield to Shell, Eni legally “perfect” —Etete

Nigeria’s former minister of petroleum, Dan Etete, Wednesday said the transaction involving the sale of one of the country’s oilfield to oil supermajors, Shell and Eni, was legally “perfect” as there was no evidence of corruption. Read more

10. Fans to return to Premier League games, face masks mandatory

The Premier League says fans will now be allowed to return to games for the first time since the suspension of football in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more