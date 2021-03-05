10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Friday morning, March 5, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Friday morning, March 5, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Ex-gov Dickson dismisses reports of feud with Diri, warns supporters against attacking govt
The former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, on Thursday dismissed reports of a feud with his successor, Douye Diri. Read more
2. Governors, deputies to receive COVID-19 vaccine March 10
Governors of the 36 states and their deputies will receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on March 10. Read more
3. Drug barons funding Boko Haram insurgents, bandits in Nigeria – Lawan
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Thursday, drug barons provide the Boko Haram insurgents and bandits with funds to procure arms and ammunition and wreak havoc in Nigeria. Read more
4. ‘Apply non-violent measures before use of force,’ SERAP counsels Buhari on shoot-at-sight order
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind his “shoot-at-sight” directive to security agents. Read more
5. Buhari orders Immigration to beef up security in Nigeria’s borders
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service to improve surveillance and control around the nation’s borders. Read more
6. Investors lose N82.4bn in Nigeria’s stock market
Investors at the Nigeria Stock Market (NSE) lost at least N82.4 billion during trade on Thursday. Read more
7. Naira records 0.15% gain against dollar at exchange market
Nigeria’s currency on Wednesday signaled a return to the green at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex as Naira close at N411 per dollar, a marginal appreciation of 0.15 percent when compared to N411.63 recorded on Tuesday data from the FMDQ revealed. Read more
8. 708 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 157,671. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Thursday recorded 708 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
9. Bitcoin is catalyst for change, US SEC nominee disagrees with CBN
The nominee for United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, has described bitcoin as a catalyst for change. Read more
10. EPL: Chelsea stun Liverpool, Everton win at West Brom as Spurs beat Fulham
Liverpool were again condemned to a home defeat in the Premier League as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Anfield on Thursday night. Read more
