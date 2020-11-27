10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Friday morning, November 27

1. ALLEGED N2.2BN FRAUD: Nigerian govt reaches out to Niger Republic, US over Maina

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Thursday the Federal Government has reached out to the Niger Republic and the United States in search of the ex-Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is believed to have jumped bail.

2. 17.6 million Nigerian youths unemployed – Health minister

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Thursday at least 66 percent of Nigerian children in rural areas cannot read or write.

3. ‘It’s rubbish, a mere fallacy,’ Gowon reacts to British MP’s allegation of treasury looting

Nigeria's former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has dismissed the fraud allegation levelled against him by a member of the British Parliament, saying the claim was cooked up.

4. Nigeria may lose $493m paid for fighter planes over poor runway – Senate

The Senate Committee on Air Force said on Thursday that Nigeria may lose the $493million paid to the United States for the purchase of Super Tucano fighter planes.

5. Lai Mohammed denies announcing increase in hate speech fine to N5m

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has denied announcing an increase in the hate speech fine to N5million.

6. NSE: Market records weak gain amid fall in liquidity

The Nigerian Stock Exchange recorded a modest gain on Thursday as trade volume fell significantly compared to Wednesday level. Mobil, Guinness and GTB accounted mostly for the gain by reason of their appreciation.

7. Oil rebound ends amid hints of bigger output; Bonny Light gains $0.24

Oil slid from its peak levels in seven months on Thursday, with intimations of larger production contributing to end a rebound fuelled by the hope that COVID-19 vaccines will rejuvenate demand.

8. AfDB endorses $25bn for agricultural development in Nigeria, four others

African Development Bank (AfDB) has given the nod for the sum of $25 billion to be invested in agriculture in Nigeria and four other countries on the continent.

9. Nigerian banks better prepared for expansion –Moody’s

Nigerian banks foraying into new markets across Africa or branching out into other financial services will be more protected from headwinds than they were in the heat of the 2007-2008 global financial meltdown, rating agency Moody's has said.

10. Napoli take steps to rename stadium in honour of Maradona