10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Monday morning, December 7, 2020

1. Buhari not an invalid, will deliver on his mandate – Fayemi
The Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Sunday President Muhammadu Buhari is capable of delivering on his mandate. Read more
2. Nigerian govt extends support fund to bus drivers, commercial motorcyclists, others
The Federal Government has extended its support to bus drivers, commercial motorcyclists, and other classes of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic under its Economic Sustainability Plan to the transport sector. Read more
3. Police vows to suppress fresh #EndSARS protest in Lagos
The Lagos State Police Command warned on Sunday security agencies would not fold their arms and allow youths to plan fresh #EndSARS protests in the state. Read more
4. Governor Bello appeals against fresh #EndSARS protests
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Sunday appealed to Nigerian youths to shelve plans to embark on fresh #EndSARS protests in the country. Read more
5. Gov Mohammed urges PDP supporters to accept defeat in Bauchi by-election
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has appealed to supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept defeat in Saturday’s by-election in Dass State Constituency. Read more
6. INEC declares Zamfara by-election inconclusive
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday declared the by-election in Bakura constituency, Zamfara State inconclusive. Read more
7. Jigawa Governor, Abubakar, condemns those criticizing Buhari over insecurity
Despite the widespread insecurity and incessant attacks by bandits in Jigawa State, the Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has berated those criticizing President Muhammad Buhari over the situation in the country. Read more
8. Abia governor suspends chief of staff for spraying money on pastor
The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, has ordered the immediate suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere. Read more
9. Discos’ debt hit N417bn in nine months – NBET
The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) said on Sunday the country’s power distribution companies (Discos) failed to clear the N416.94 billion incurred for electricity purchased from January and September this year. Read more
10. Aruna helps TTC seal first away win of season, climb to eighth in Bundesliga
Nigerian table tennis star, Quadri Aruna helped his club TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell move to eighth place in the German Bundesliga after their first away win of the season. Read more
