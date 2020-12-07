10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Monday morning, December 7, 2020

1. Buhari not an invalid, will deliver on his mandate – Fayemi

The Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Sunday President Muhammadu Buhari is capable of delivering on his mandate.

2. Nigerian govt extends support fund to bus drivers, commercial motorcyclists, others

The Federal Government has extended its support to bus drivers, commercial motorcyclists, and other classes of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic under its Economic Sustainability Plan to the transport sector.

3. Police vows to suppress fresh #EndSARS protest in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command warned on Sunday security agencies would not fold their arms and allow youths to plan fresh #EndSARS protests in the state.

4. Governor Bello appeals against fresh #EndSARS protests



Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Sunday appealed to Nigerian youths to shelve plans to embark on fresh #EndSARS protests in the country.

5. Gov Mohammed urges PDP supporters to accept defeat in Bauchi by-election

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has appealed to supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept defeat in Saturday's by-election in Dass State Constituency.

6. INEC declares Zamfara by-election inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday declared the by-election in Bakura constituency, Zamfara State inconclusive.

7. Jigawa Governor, Abubakar, condemns those criticizing Buhari over insecurity

Despite the widespread insecurity and incessant attacks by bandits in Jigawa State, the Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has berated those criticizing President Muhammad Buhari over the situation in the country.

8. Abia governor suspends chief of staff for spraying money on pastor

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, has ordered the immediate suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere.

9. Discos’ debt hit N417bn in nine months – NBET

The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) said on Sunday the country's power distribution companies (Discos) failed to clear the N416.94 billion incurred for electricity purchased from January and September this year.

10. Aruna helps TTC seal first away win of season, climb to eighth in Bundesliga