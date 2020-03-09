10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper Monday morning, March 9, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Monday morning.

1. Uzodinma dismisses report on convoy attack as ‘another fake news’ by PDP

The Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Sunday, described the reported attack on his convoy as another fake news peddled by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state. The governor, who spoke with journalists in Owerri, said he would take lawful action against those circulating fake news in a bid to destabilize peace in the state. Read more

2. Senate holds public hearing on social media bill Monday

The Senate will conduct the public hearing on the anti-social media bill currently before the lawmakers on Monday. A copy of invitation letters sent out to stakeholders, and seen by journalists on Sunday revealed that the public hearing will hold at one of the Senate halls by 10:00 a.m. Read more

3. Osinbajo’s intellectual capacity impacted positively on government -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday the intellectual capacity of his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, impacted positively on the current administration. He also commended Osinbajo for his loyalty and dedication to the administration. Read more

4. CORONAVIRUS: Buhari, Sanwo-Olu meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The President’s Personal Assistant on Photographs, Mr. Sunďay Aghaeze, who confirmed this to journalists, said the governor updated President Buhari on the latest development on the coronavirus index case in Lagos. Read more

5. Kaigama charges Nigerian govt to be proactive in tackling coronavirus

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Revd. Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday, urged the Federal Government to prevent the corrupt use of resources in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had said the country needs at least N1.6billion to fight the scourge. Read more

6. RESTRUCTURING: Biafra is the only option, IPOB leader Kanu tells Obasanjo, Gowon

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has expressed surprise that a former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, a former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and an ex-military commander, General Theophilus Danjuma were the ones now calling for the restructuring of Nigeria. He described them as men who opposed the restructuring of Nigeria under the Aburi accord and took up arms to fight the old eastern region in 1967. He said the only option left at the moment was Biafra separating from Nigeria and not their demands for restructuring. Read more

7. Omo-Agege proposes bill to scrap immunity for VP, govs, deputy govs

If a bill before the Senate sails through, the nation’s Vice President, Governors and Deputy Governors will be liable for criminal prosecution if they are indicted for misappropriation of public funds while still in office. The President Vice President, Governors and their deputy currently enjoy immunity from criminal prosecution but the bill sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, if passed, will alter the necessary sections of the constitution to make it possible for law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute the vice- president, governors or their deputies found guilty of funds’ misappropriation. Read more

8. Ongoing operation in North East not conventional warfare – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has declared that the ongoing warfare against Boko Haram insurgents in the North East is asymmetrical, not a conventional warfare. Buratai who disclosed this on Saturday at the 41st Kaduna State International Trade Fair also for the umpteenth time, assured that Boko Haram insurgents would soon be crushed in the North East. Read more

9. FG writes SERAP, demands list of ex-govs, ministers collecting double pay, life pensions

The Federal Government has asked the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to “send the full list of former governors and ministers that have received and/or receiving double pay and life pensions in order to enhance and ensure compliance with the judgment of the court.” Read more

10. Gunmen raid SDP chieftain’s home in Ondo

Unknown gunmen on Friday ransacked the home of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) chairmanship candidate in Akure South local government area of Ondo State, Gbenga Fasua. He told journalists in Akure on Sunday that the attackers destroyed some of his property including campaign vehicles, doors, windows and a television set in his house. Read more

