10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Monday morning, November 30

1. 82 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 67,412. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 82 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar system – Presidency

The presidency said on Sunday an estimated 25 million Nigerians would benefit from the Federal Government’s Solar Home Systems programme expected to commence this week. Read more

3. Sadly, 43 farmers beheaded while lazy Buhari govt continues with lip service —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the beheading of 43 innocent farmers by insurgents in Zabarmari, Borno State. Read more

4. 10 women working in Borno rice farm where Boko Haram killed 43 farmers still missing —Amnesty Int’l

Amnesty International has said that 10 women working in Kwashabe rice farm in Borno State, where Boko Haram slaughtered 43 persons, were still missing. Read more

5. BORNO KILLINGS: Gbajabiamila calls for more military action against Boko Haram fighters

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday condemned the killing of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents. Read more

6. I spend at least four days every month in Yobe, Gov Buni denies claims he has abandoned state governance

Governor Mai Mala Buni has denied claims that he has abandoned his duty as the governor of Yobe State. Read more

7. APC to hold emergency NEC meeting December 8

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on December 8. Read more

8. TCN confirms collapse of Nigeria’s power grid

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Sunday the nation’s power grid experienced multiple tripping, leading to the collapse of the system. Read more

9. Nigerian govt enters pact with Luxembourg miner to produce gold

Nigeria has brokered a deal with La Mancha Resources Inc., a Luxembourg-incorporated private gold developer and miner, to produce the metal on a commercial scale in Nigeria. Read more

10. Three games, three wins for D’Tigers as 2021 Afrobasket Qualifiers end in Rwanda

Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have started their 2021 Afrobasket Qualifiers on a perfect note after winning three games in Rwanda. Read more