10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, December 13, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 617 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 72,757. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 617 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Buhari appoints Akwa as NDDC interim administrator

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday appointed the acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa, as the commission’s interim administrator. Read more

3. Atiku urges Buhari to declare state of emergency, suspend boarding schools in Northern Nigeria over insecurity

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday advised President Muhamadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency and suspend boarding schools in the northern part of Nigeria in order to curb the worsening insecurity in the land. Read more

4. IGP deploys more policemen to Katsina over students’ abduction

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Saturday deployed personnel from the Police Tactical Squads and crack detectives from Force Intelligence Bureau to Katsina State following the abduction of an unspecified number of students from a college by armed bandits. Read more

5. Sanwo-Olu tests positive for COVID-19

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

6. Buhari condemns ‘cowardly attack’ on Katsina school, orders military to go after bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned the bandit attack at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, and directed the military to go after the hoodlums and rescue the students. Read more

7. N319.9tr transactions recorded through banks’ e-payment platforms in Q3 2020 – NBS

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Saturday a total of 2,781,526,188 transactions valued at N319.99trillion were recorded through the e-payment platforms in the Nigeria banking sector in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020.

8. IMF wants Nigerian govt to increase VAT, excise duties

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Friday proposed a hike in Value Added Tax (VAT) and excise duties for Nigeria, suggesting that the implementation of the recommendations be effected when the economy recovered.

9. Businesses hopeful of better economy in December – CBN Survey

Businesses in Nigeria are optimistic that the nation’s economy will record improvement this month relative to November, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s November 2020 Business Expectations Survey Report said on Friday. Read more

10. Joshua outclasses Pulev with ninth-round KO to retain heavyweight titles

Anthony Joshua successfully defended his world heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Kubrat Pulev at Wembley early Sunday morning. Read more

