10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, February 7, 2021

1. FG dismisses reports on WHO removal of Nigeria from list of countries to receive COVID-19 vaccines

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Saturday dismissed as misplaced reports that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has delisted Nigeria from the list of African countries to receive its COVID-19 vaccines. Read more

2. Nigeria pushing to get COVID-19 vaccines by end of February — Onyeama

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama said on Saturday the Federal Government was making efforts to get the COVID-19 vaccines to the country by the end of February. Read more

3. US endorsement of Okonjo-Iweala for WTO’s top job excites Nigeria, Africa – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday expressed delight at the United States endorsement of Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) director-general’s position. Read more

4. 1,588 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 139,242. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 1,588 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

5. Atiku slams Nigerian govt, CBN for banning cryptocurrency transactions

Former Vice President and presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed the Federal Government as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), over its order to banks to shout down cryptocurrency operations. Read more

6. Gbajabiamila urges Nigerians to join APC

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos. Read more

7. NSE ROUNDUP: Growth outshines GTBank, other blue-chip companies at trading

The first week of February wasn’t good for the Nigerian capital market as the Nigerian bourse lost N30 billion in market capitalisation having opened the week, Monday, with N22.1 trillion but closed the week with N21.8 trillion on Friday. Read more

8. Binance founder gives Nigerians two options after CBN ban on bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies

Changpeng Zhao, the founder of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the world, Binance, has provided options on how Nigerians can safeguard their money following a ban on cryptocurrency transactions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read more

9. Nigeria gets $500m World Bank loan for DisCos

The World Bank has approved a $500 million loan to improve access to electricity in Nigeria and expand the metered network of power distribution companies. Read more

10. Ronaldo ends goal drought in Roma win, fires Juventus to third in Serie A

Potugal forward, Cristiano Ronaldo scored to help Juventus beat AS Roma in a Serie A clash in Turin on Saturday evening. Read more

